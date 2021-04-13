ICFAI ATIT phase 1 begins: Know details here

IcfaiTech, Hyderabad, is holding the admission test for Icfai Tech (ATIT) 2021. The ATIT 2021 has two phases. Candidates who have applied for phase 1 will take the exam from April 12 to 20. Whereas, phase 2 of the exam, will be held from June 12 to 20. All candidates aspiring to appear in the ATIT 2021 must know the following things about this engineering entrance exam:

ATIT phase 1 started but registration for phase 2 is not over yet: ICFAI will hold ATIT one more time. The last date to submit the ATIT 2021 application form is June 10, 2021.

How to apply for ATIT 2021: The application form ATIT 2021 is available online at ifheindia.org/icfaitech. The applicants can fill and submit the form online. Or they can fill their details online and download the application form from ifheindia.org/icfaitech. If a candidate chooses for the second optio, then they need to send it to the ICFAI Admissions Office along with the application fee Demand Draft via speed post or courier.

Candidates have to book slots for ATIT 2021: The registered aspirants have to book their exam date and time from the available options after completing their ATIT 2021 application process. The booking for phase 1 is over. However, candidates who will apply for phase 2 can do ATIT 2021 slot booking until June 10, 2021.

Exam pattern of ATIT 2021: ATIT is an online test computer based test of 2 hours duration conducted in 3 sessions per day. There will be a total 120 questions from 5 categories i.e Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, English and Logical reasoning. there is no negative marking in ATIT.

Syllabus of ATIT 2021: There is no official syllabus for ATIT 2021 that provides all topics. Therefore, candidates need to practice everything they studied in class 11 and 12. Questions in the ATIT 2021 exam are asked from physics, chemistry, maths, English, and logical reasoning.

Declaration of ATIT 2021 result: IcfaiTech will announce the result for ATIT 2021 phase 1 on April 23-25, whereas, the date for the announcement of phase 2 result is June 23-25, 2021. The result will be announced as admission and wait list

ATIT 2021 is also a criteria for getting scholarships: Scholarships are given to students on the basis of ATIT results. 100% of 1st semester fee is waived off for top 25 students of ATIT. 50% of 1st semester fee for next 75 students and 25% of 1st semester fee for next 100 students.

IcfaiTech Hyderabad conducts Admission Test for IcfaiTech for admission of eligible students in B.Tech and B.Sc courses. The exam is held for 10+2 qualified candidates.

The aspirant should have passed class 12th with 60% and above aggregate marks with mathematics, physics, chemistry, and English as core subjects. This is to apply for the B.Tech programmes.

For applying in the B.Sc courses, candidates must pass with 50 per cent aggregate marks or equivalent CGPA in Class 12. They must also have mathematics, physics, chemistry and English as subjects in 10+2.

Those candidates whose class 12th final examination result is awaited can also apply for ATIT 2021.

Faculty of Science and Technology (FST), commonly known as ICFAI Tech is a constituent of IFHE. IFHE is a deemed university. ICFAI Tech offers education and training in the fields of science and technology.

