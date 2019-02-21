ICAR NET (II) 2018 results to be released in March

ICAR NET (II) 2018 results: The Council of Agricultural Research will declare the results of ICAR NET (II) examinations in March. “The results of ICAR NET (II) examinations will be declared in the third week of March,” said an official notification.

“This entire process takes a considerable time. Concerted efforts are being made to expedite this process and declare the result by 3rd week of March, 2019,” the official notification mentioned.

“All concerned are, therefore, informed that the representations of some of the candidates against some questions are being examined in consultation with subject matter experts; after which the answer keys would be finalised and the result would be processed. The result shall be prepared after receipt of the experts opinion,” said the official notification.

The ICAR NET (II) examination was conducted from December 27 to 31, 2018.

ICAR NET (II) 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites, icarexam.net, icar.org.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download results’

Step 3: Enter registration number, date of birth

Step 4: Results will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

About ICAR

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is an apex body for coordinating, guiding, and managing research and education in agriculture in the entire country under the aegis of DARE, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Govt. Of India.