ICAR NET (II) 2018 results released, check direct link

ICAR NET (II) 2018 results: The Council of Agricultural Research has declared the results of ICAR NET (II) examinations. The candidates who had appeared in the examinations can check their results through the official websites icarexam.net, icar.org.in.

Advertising

“Candidates can download their result from the link available on ASRB/ICAR/DARE’s websites using their Roll no. and Date of Birth (as entered at the time of Online application form submission),” mentions the official notification

The examination was conducted from December 27 to 31, 2018.

ICAR NET (II) 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites, icarexam.net, icar.org.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download results’

Step 3: Enter registration number, date of birth

Step 4: Results will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

About ICAR

Advertising

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is an apex body for coordinating, guiding, and managing research and education in agriculture in the entire country under the aegis of DARE, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Govt. Of India.