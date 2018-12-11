ICAR NET (II) 2018 admit card released, download at icar.org.in

ICAR NET (II) 2018 admit card: The Council of Agricultural Research has released the admit card of the ICAR NET (II) examinations. All the candidates who will appear in the examinations that is scheduled to be conducted from December 27 to 31 can download the admit card from the official website, icarexam.net, icar.org.in.

ICAR NET (II) 2018: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official websites, icarexam.net, icar.org.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download admit card’

Step 3: Enter registration number, date of birth

Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

ICAR NET (II) 2018 admit card: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

The candidates with a post graduate degree in any discipline are eligible to apply for the exam.

Age Limit:

The age of the candidates should not be less than 21 years of age.

Examinations:

The written examination will be held in online mode at 34 centres across the country.

About ICAR

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is an apex body for coordinating, guiding, and managing research and education in agriculture in the entire country under the aegis of DARE, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Govt. Of India.