ICAR counselling round 1 result today at 5 pm

ICAR counselling round 1 result: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) will declare the result for the first round of counselling conducted to enrol students in the agriculture universities across India today. The result will be declared at icar.org.in at 5 pm for all undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD level courses.

Advertising

Those who make it to the list will have to appear for document verification, deposit course fee and collect admission letter by the university. The admission process will be conducted from August 2 to August 6. A total of three round of allotment will be held. Those who could not make it to the list can check second round for which result will be declared on August 8.

Read| UGC bans these courses in distance mode, here is the list

ICAR counselling round 1 result: Documents needed

— ICAR AIEEA admit card

— Class 10, 12 mark sheet

— Reservation document, if any

— Nativity document

— Passport-size pictures

— Admission slip

— Payment slip

— Online seat allotment slip

Advertising

Those who clear the counselling process will be eligible to apply in agriculture and related courses in agriculture universities across India. The seats are being allotted on the basis of ranks scored in the All India Entrance Examination (AIEE).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the entrance exam for all the UG, PG and PhD courses on the behalf of ICAR. In case of any query, candidates can contact at the official helpline numbers – 9058047576 and 9057-47433.