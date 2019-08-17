ICAR counselling final allotment list released: How to secure admission, documents needed

ICAR counselling final allotment list: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) released the third and final allotment list for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD admissions at its official websites, icar.org.in and icarexam.net. The selected candidates will have to appear for document verification at the respective institute.

Those cleared the All India Entrance Examinations for Admissions (AIEEA) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) were called for the counselling process. There will be a total of three rounds of counselling which began from July 26. Those who clear the counselling process will be eligible to apply in agriculture and related courses in Agriculture Universities across India. In case of any query, candidates can contact at the official helpline numbers – 9058047576 and 9057-47433.

ICAR counselling final allotment list: Documents needed

— Date of birth

— Education qualification

— Counselling receipt

— AIEEA mark sheet

— Payment receipt

— Reservation certificates, if any

Meanwhile, due to shut-down in Jammu and Kashmir region, candidates from the UT who have been allotted seats at the universities in other states or in the Srinagar campus (students from outside who couldn’t reach J&K) and could not report to such universities due to transport problems, will also be considered as deemed to be admitted by the concerned universities, as per the latest notification.