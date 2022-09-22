ICAR AIEEE UG 2022: NTA releases answer key, question paper, response sheet; here’s how to download

ICAR AIEEE UG 2022 answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has today released the question papers, responses and answer key of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA UG examination. Candidates who appeared for the ICAR AIEEE UG exam can now check the answer key and download question paper and response sheets from the official website — icar.nta.nic.in.

Candidates would require their application number, date of birth and password to login before getting access to their responses, question papers and answer key.

ICAR AIEEE UG 2022 answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website — icar.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, scroll to the end and click on the link for ICAR AIEEE UG answer key.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Sign in using either application number and password, or application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Once you login, you will be able to check and download your answer key, question paper and response sheet.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

This year, the AIEEA (UG) exam was conducted on September 13,14 and 15. Meanwhile, the AIEEA(PG) and AICE JRF/ SRF(PhD) exams were conducted on September 20, 2022. In case of discrepancies, candidates can mail the NTA at icar@nta.ac.in or call NTA help desk at 011-4075 9000, 011-6922 7700.