scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

ICAR AIEEE UG 2022: NTA releases answer key, question paper, response sheet; here’s how to download

ICAR AIEEE UG 2022 answer key: Candidates who appeared for the ICAR AIEEE UG exam can now check the answer key and download question paper and response sheets from the official website — icar.nta.nic.in.

ICAR AIEEE UG, ICAR AIEEE UG answer key, ICAR AIEEE UG 2022, ICAR AIEEE UG response sheetThis year, the AIEEA (UG) exam was conducted on September 13,14 and 15. (Representative image. Unsplash.com)

ICAR AIEEE UG 2022 answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has today released the question papers, responses and answer key of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA UG examination. Candidates who appeared for the ICAR AIEEE UG exam can now check the answer key and download question paper and response sheets from the official website — icar.nta.nic.in.

Candidates would require their application number, date of birth and password to login before getting access to their responses, question papers and answer key.

Read |Panel formed for UGC, AICTE to work together on higher education policies

ICAR AIEEE UG 2022 answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website — icar.nta.nic.in.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...Premium
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspotsPremium
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspots
Draft Bill moves to regulate Internet-based, OTT telecom servicesPremium
Draft Bill moves to regulate Internet-based, OTT telecom services

Step 2: On the home page, scroll to the end and click on the link for ICAR AIEEE UG answer key.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Sign in using either application number and password, or application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Once you login, you will be able to check and download your answer key, question paper and response sheet.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

This year, the AIEEA (UG) exam was conducted on September 13,14 and 15. Meanwhile, the AIEEA(PG) and AICE JRF/ SRF(PhD) exams were conducted on September 20, 2022. In case of discrepancies, candidates can mail the NTA at icar@nta.ac.in or call NTA help desk at 011-4075 9000, 011-6922 7700.

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 12:54:08 pm
Next Story

How this cyclone intensity estimation technique saved millions of lives across continents

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 22: Latest News
Advertisement