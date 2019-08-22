ICAR AIEEE 2020 to be held on June 1, check schedule here

Toggle Menu
ICAR AIEEE 2020: The online registration process for the AIEEE examinations will be conducted from March 1 to 31. The examination will be conducted on June 1, 2020

ICAR AIEEE 2020 will be conducted on June 1, 2020. Image source: Representational Image/ gettyimages.in 

ICAR AIEEE 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the schedule for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR-AIEEE) examinations. The examinations will be conducted on June 1, 2020. The online registration process for the AIEEE examinations will begin from March 1 to 31, 2020.

NTA will release the hall on April 25. The candidates will get their results on June 15, 2020. ICAR AIEEE 2020 is a national level entrance exam which is conducted once in a year.

In this two-and-a-half-hour exam, a maximum of 150 questions will be asked. A total of 600 marks paper will be set by the NTA. Similarly, ICAR AIEEA (PG)-2019 will be a two-and-a-half-hour exam, a maximum of 640 marks (160) questions will be asked.

Eligibility for ICAR AIEEE

Age criteria: The minimum age will be 16 years as on August 31, 2019.

Educational requirement: Candidates must pass the 10+2 or equivalent examination from a recognised board with PCM/PCB/PCMB/PCF subject combinations.

Minimum marks: General/OBC/UPS category candidates have to obtain 50 per cent marks for and 40 per cent for SC/ST/PC category candidates.

Appearing candidates: Such candidates can also eligible to apply but, they have to produce the proof of qualifying the examination.

