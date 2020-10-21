ICAR AIEEA UG, PH, AICE JRF answer keys released: Check how to download, raise objections

ICAR UG, PG, PhD answer keys released, download at icat.nta.nic.in (Representational/ Pixabay)

ICAR AIEEA UG, PH, AICE JRF answer keys: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the preliminary answer key, question papers, and marked responses of candidates who appeared for the All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) to agricultural universities. The answer keys and other documents for undergraduate admissions, postgraduate admissions as well as JRF and SRF PhD fellowships have been released and candidates can download it from nta.ac.in or icar.nta.nic.in.

The answer key challenge option has been activated on October 22 and will remain open till October 22, 5 pm. For the challenge, they are required to pay a processing fee of Rs 1000 per answer challenged. The fee will be refunded if the challenge is found to be correct, upon verification by experts, as per the official notice released by the NTA.

ICAR AIEEA UG, PH, AICE JRF answer keys: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the answer key link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Click on answer key/question paper, download

If after studying the answer key, a candidate wishes to raise an objection they can follow further steps –

Step 5: Click on the question or questions you wish to raise objections against

Step 6: Mark the answers you think is correct

Step 7: Attach supporting documents

Step 8: Pay fee, submit

The objections so raised will be studied and a final answer key will be released thereafter. The result will be based on the final answer key. Those who pass the exam will be eligible for admissions. Admissions will be given based on merit. After being postponed due to the pandemic, the exams were held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, on September 16, 17, 22, and 23.

The ICAR-AU system in India has 75 agricultural universities comprising 64 state agricultural, veterinary, horticultural, and fisheries universities (SAUs), four ICAR-DUs, three central agricultural universities, and four central universities.

