ICAR AIEEA UG, PG result 2020 released, here’s how to check

Download score card at icar.nta.nic.in. Representational image/ file

ICAR AIEEA UG, PG result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results for the All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) for undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) admissions to the agriculture university. The candidates who had appeared in the exam can check the results through the website- icar.nta.nic.in.

The scorecard is also available to download at the website. The exams were held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on September 16, 17, 22, and 23 amid precautions followed due to the pandemic. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results by following these steps –

ICAR AIEEA UG, PG results 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on ICAR AIEEA result 2020 link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details like your roll number

READ | Top Colleges in India | Top 10 management institutes | Top law colleges | Best Medical colleges in India | Top universities in India | Engineering colleges

Step 4: The result will be displayed

Step 5: Download and if needed, take a print out

The result is based on the final answer key. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for counselling rounds. The counselling schedule is yet to be announced.

The ICAR-AU system of India has 75 Agricultural Universities comprising 64 State Agricultural, Veterinary, Horticultural and Fisheries Universities (SAUs), 4 ICAR-DUs, viz. IARI, IVRI, NDRI and CIFE, 3 Central Agricultural Universities (CAU, Imphal, Dr. RPCAU, Pusa and RLB CAU, Jhansi), 4 Central Universities (CUs). The National Agricultural Research and Education System (NARES) enrols over 15,000 graduates, 11,000 post-graduates, and 2,500 PhDs annually.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd