ICAR AIEEA UG exam 2019: Application process begins, check paper pattern, syllabus, other details

ICAR AIEEA UG admission 2019: The application process for the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) AIEEA (UG) entrance examination has started. The candidates who want to apply online can do so through the official websites- nta.nic.in or ntaaicar.nic.in.

The online application process will be closed on April 30, and the candidates can pay the application fee till May 1, 2019.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the AIEEA (UG), AIEEA (PG) and AICE-JRF/SRF (PGs) exam will be held on July 1, 2019. The two and a half hour long exam will begin at 9 am and end at noon.

Eligibility criteria:

The candidates need to hold a minimum Class 12 pass certificate with 50 per cent marks in aggregate for the General category, OBC (NCL), EWS, while 40 per cent marks for SC, ST, Transgender and PwD categories.

Age limit:

The minimum age limit of the candidates will be 16 years. There is no upper age limit bracket notified.

Admit card:

The candidates can download the admit card through the official website- ntaicar.nic.in from June 5. The hall ticket is available to download till June 30, 2019.

ICAR AIEEA UG entrance exams 2019

The entrance exam will be conducted on July 1 in the computer-based testing (CBT) format. Candidates who qualify the competitive exam will then undergo a counselling

Paper pattern:

The examination will be of 150 marks consisting of 50 questions. For every wrong answers, one marks will be deducted, and for every right answers, the candidates will get four marks.

Syllabus for UG entrance exams

Agriculture: Genetics and Plant Breeding, Biochemistry and Microbiology, Livestock Production, Crop Production and Horticulture

Physics: Physical World and Measurement, Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Work, Energy and Power, Gravitation, Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body, Thermodynamics, Behaviour of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory, Oscillations and Waves, Electrostatics, Current Electricity Properties of Bulk Matter, Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism, Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents, Electromagnetic waves, Optics, Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation, Atoms & Nuclei, Electronic Devices and Communication Systems

Chemistry: Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry, Solid State, Solutions, Structure of Atom, Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties, Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure, States of Matter: Gases and Liquids, Thermodynamics, Equilibrium, Redox Reactions, Hydrogen, s-Block Elements (Alkali and Alkaline earth metals), Coordination Compounds, Haloalkanes and Haloarenes, Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers, Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids, Organic compounds containing Nitrogen, Biomolecules, Polymers, Environmental Chemistry and Chemistry in Everyday life

Biology: The Living World, Unit of Life, Diversity of Life, Organisms and Environment, Multicellularity : Structure and Function-Plant Life, Structure and Function-Animal Life, Continuity of Life, Origin and Evolution of Life and Application of Biology

Mathematics: Sets and Functions, Algebra, Calculus, Vectors and Three-Dimensional Geometry, Linear Programming, Coordinate Geometry, Mathematical Reasoning, Statistics & Probability, Statics and Dynamics

Application fee:

Candidates will have to pay Rs 700 as application fee. For candidates belonging to the reserved category, the application fee is Rs 350.

Result: The result is likely to be declared before July 17, 2019.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application: April 1

Last date to apply online: April 30

Online correction process: May 7 to 14

Download of e-admit card: June 5

Exam date: July 1

Result date: July 17, 2019.

How to apply

The candidates can apply online through the official websites- nta.nic.in or ntaaicar.nic.in on or before April 30, 2019.