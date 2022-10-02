ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Result Released: Here’s how to check score cards

ICAR AIEEA UG Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today declared the result for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA UG examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their score card at the official ICAR website — icar.nta.nic.in.

Candidates would require application number and password, or date of birth to login and check their score cards.

Read | UGC asks varsities to make statutory changes to facilitate students pursuing two degrees simultaneously

ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Result Released: How to download score cards

Step 1: Visit the official website — icar.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, scroll to the end and click on the link for ICAR AIEEE UG answer key.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Sign in using either application number and password, or application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Once you login, you will be able to check and download your answer key, question paper and response sheet.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

This year, the AIEEA (UG) exam was conducted on September 13,14 and 15. Later, the NTA released the question papers, responses and answer key on September 22. Candidates were charged Rs 200 for challenging the answer keys.

Advertisement

ICAR AIEEA UG exam is an all India entrance examination for admission to 15 per cent seats in bachelor degree programme in Agriculture and Allied Sciences ( other than veterinary sciences) at Agricultural Universities (100 per cent seats at NDRI Karnal, RLBCAU Jhansi, IARI New Delhi and DR. RPCAU PUSA), and award of National Talent Scholarship in Agriculture and Allied Science subjects (other than Veterinary Science).