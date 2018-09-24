ICAR AIEEA second allotment results declared, check at icarexam.net

ICAR AIEEA 2018: The second allotment results are available at the official websites, icarexam.net, icar.org.in ICAR AIEEA 2018: The second allotment results are available at the official websites, icarexam.net, icar.org.in

ICAR AIEEA 2018: Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR, New Delhi) has declared the second allotment results of AIEEA UG and Ph.D 2018 examination. All the students who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official websites, icarexam.net, icar.org.in. The results of first round of allotment for PG examination will be released on September 26, and second round of allotment on October 4, 2018.

The candidates who had featured on the second list have to report at universities for document verification, deposition of course fee latest by September 28, 2018.

ICAR AIEEA 2018 result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites, icarexam.net, icar.org.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

ICAR conducts All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) to Bachelor degree programmes in agriculture and allied subjects (other than veterinary sciences), at Agricultural Universities on 15 per cent of the University seats every year.

About AIEEA

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is an apex body for coordinating, guiding, and managing research and education in agriculture in the entire country under the aegis of DARE, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Govt. Of India.

