Toggle Menu
ICAR AIEEA result 2019 today: How to checkhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/icar-aieea-result-2019-today-how-to-check-ntaicar-nic-in-5833434/

ICAR AIEEA result 2019 today: How to check

ICAR AIEEA results 2019: The result will be based on the final answer key. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for counselling rounds. Check ICAR result at ntaicar.nic.in

ICAR AIEEA results, ntaicar.nic.in, icar, car, icar result, icarexam.net, aieea result, icar result 2018, Indian Council of Agricultural Research, ICAR New Delhi ,AIEEA 2019, icar, icar result, icar result, icar aieea result 2019, icar aieea result, aieea result 2019, aieea result, icarexam.net, www.icarexam.net, icar aieea counselling date
ICAR AIEEA result 2019: Check marks at ntaicar.nic.in. (Representational image)

ICAR AIEEA result 2019: After releasing the answer keys, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be publishing the results for the All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) to the agriculture universities today at ntaicar.nic.in. The NTA has not announced the result time yet. In the final answer key, several questions remain cancelled, marks for which will be awarded to all the candidates irrespective of whether they have appeared for the particular question or not.

The exam for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, PhD level degrees was earlier conducted by the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR). The counselling process is expected to begin from the fourth week of July 2019.

Read | 10 upcoming careers in agriculture

ICAR AIEEA result 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on ICAR AIEEA result 2018 link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details like your roll number

Step 4: The result will be displayed

Step 5: Download and if needed, take a print out

Video | Course vs college: How to choose

Advertising

The result will be based on the final answer key. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for counselling rounds. The counselling schedule will be released post result announcement.

The ICAR-AU system of India has 75 Agricultural Universities comprising 64 State Agricultural, Veterinary, Horticultural and Fisheries Universities (SAUs), 4 ICAR-DUs, viz. IARI, IVRI, NDRI and CIFE, 3 Central Agricultural Universities (CAU, Imphal, Dr. RPCAU, Pusa and RLB CAU, Jhansi), 4 Central Universities (CUs). The National Agricultural Research and Education System (NARES) enrols over 15,000 graduates, 11,000 post-graduates, and 2,500 PhDs annually.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Will get GNLU a spot on global rankings: Professor Shantha Kumar
2 Delhi: 2,200 people apply to speak to kids about entrepreneurship
3 JNU guard will now study Russian on same campus