ICAR AIEEA result 2019 today: How to check

ICAR AIEEA result 2019: After releasing the answer keys, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be publishing the results for the All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) to the agriculture universities today at ntaicar.nic.in. The NTA has not announced the result time yet. In the final answer key, several questions remain cancelled, marks for which will be awarded to all the candidates irrespective of whether they have appeared for the particular question or not.

The exam for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, PhD level degrees was earlier conducted by the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR). The counselling process is expected to begin from the fourth week of July 2019.

ICAR AIEEA result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on ICAR AIEEA result 2018 link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details like your roll number

Step 4: The result will be displayed

Step 5: Download and if needed, take a print out

The result will be based on the final answer key. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for counselling rounds. The counselling schedule will be released post result announcement.

The ICAR-AU system of India has 75 Agricultural Universities comprising 64 State Agricultural, Veterinary, Horticultural and Fisheries Universities (SAUs), 4 ICAR-DUs, viz. IARI, IVRI, NDRI and CIFE, 3 Central Agricultural Universities (CAU, Imphal, Dr. RPCAU, Pusa and RLB CAU, Jhansi), 4 Central Universities (CUs). The National Agricultural Research and Education System (NARES) enrols over 15,000 graduates, 11,000 post-graduates, and 2,500 PhDs annually.