ICAR AIEEA re-exam on August 18, 19; check at icar.org.in

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR, New Delhi) will conduct the ICAR AIIEA 2018 re-examination on August 18 and 19. The examination was earlier scheduled to be held on June 22 and 23, 2018. ICAR conducts All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) to Bachelor degree programmes in agriculture and allied subjects (other than veterinary sciences), at Agricultural Universities on 15 per cent of the University seats every year.

Exam structure

A sample/mock test will be available for practice purpose and to give the candidate look and feel of the Computer Based Test (CBT) on ICAR website for which date and time will be notified later. The test will start exactly at the time mentioned in the Admit Card and an announcement to this effect will be made by the invigilator.

The test will be of two-and-half hours duration for UG/PG and 3 hours for Ph D (Timings as per your Admit Card ).

Programmes offered

UG Degrees

Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Forestry, Community Science(erstwhile Home science), Food Nutrition and Dietetics, Sericulture, Biotechnology, Agricultural Engineering, Dairy Technology, Food Technology.

PG degrees

Plant Biotechnology, Plant Sciences, Physical Science, Entomology and Nematology, Agronomy, Social Sciences, Statistical Sciences, Horticulture, Forestry/ Agroforestry and Silviculture, Agricultural Engineering and Technology, Water Science and Technology, Community Science (erstwhile HomeScience), Animal Biotechnology, Veterinary Science, Animal Sciences, Fisheries Science, Dairy Science, Dairy Technology, Food Science Technology and Agri-Business Management.

Ph D degrees

Crop Sciences-I, Crop Sciences-II, Crop Sciences-III, Horticulture, Veterinary and Animal Sciences-I, Veterinary and Animal Sciences-II, Veterinary and Animal Sciences-III, Dairy Science, Dairy Technology and Food Technology, Agricultural Engineering and Technology, Community Science (erstwhile Home Science), Fishery Sciences, Natural Resource Management-I, Natural Resource Management-II, Agricultural Economics & Agri-Business Management, Agricultural Extension and Agricultural Statistics.

About AIEEA

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is an apex body for coordinating, guiding, and managing research and education in agriculture in the entire country under the aegis of DARE, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Govt. Of India.

