ICAR AIEEA PG: NTA releases score card @ icar.nta.nic.in; check how to download

ICAR AIEEA PG: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today declared the results of ICAR AIEEA PG. Candidates who appeared for the exams can now download their score cards from the official website — icar.nta.nic.in.

To check their score cards of Indian Council of Agricultural Research- All India Entrance Examination for Admission (ICAR- AIEEA), candidates would need to key in their application number and date of birth in the login window.

Read | DU First Merit List 2022 LIVE Updates

NTA ICAR AIEEA PG: How to download score card

Step 1: Visit the official ICAR website — icar.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, scroll towards the end and go to the candidate activity menu.

Step 3: Click on the link that reads ‘download score card AIEEA (PG) and AICE-JRF/SRF(PhD) – 2022’.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page. Select your exam name, key in your application number, date of birth and also the provided security pin.

Step 5: Your score card will be visible on the screen. Download and save fir future reference.

Advertisement

Candidates are advised to check their score cards properly and ensure there are no spelling errors or factual errors on the score card.

Now, the candidates who qualify the ICAR AIEEA PG exam will be called for counselling rounds. The schedule for the counselling round will soon be released at the official website. The council has also released results of the AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD) – 2022, which is available at the same link.