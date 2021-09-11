ICAR AIEEA-PG, AICE JRF admit cards 2021 released, here’s how to download

NTA ICAR AIEEA 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR’s) All India Entrance Examination for Admission, AIEEA (PG) and AICE-JRF/SRF(PhD) at its official websites, nta.ac.in and icar.nta.ac.in.

The exam for AIEEA (PG) and AICE -JRF/SRF (PhD) will be conducted on September 17, as per the schedule. Admission to postgraduate as well as a junior research fellow and senior research fellows will be done through the entrance exam. Those who clear the exam and make it through the merit list will have to appear for counselling sessions.

ICAR AIEEA PG admit card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official site of ICAR mentioned above

Step 2: Click on ICAR AIEEA PG/ AICE admit card 2021 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Check the admit card and download it.

Step 5: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates need to check their hall ticket carefully as it carries the exam date, photograph and other details. After the NTA has conducted the exam, it will release the answer key followed by the result. Those who clear the exam and make it through the merit list will have to appear for counselling sessions.