ICAR AIEEA-PG, AICE JRF provisional answer key 2021 released, here’s how to download

NTA ICAR AIEEA 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today released the provisional answer key for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR’s) All India Entrance Examination for Admission, AIEEA (PG) and AICE-JRF/SRF(PhD) on its official websites, nta.ac.in and icar.nta.ac.in.

Questions, provisional answer keys and responses of the exam have been released and will be available on the website till October 5. The candidates, who are not satisfied with any answer key, may challenge the same by filling an online application form and paying a non-refundable fee of Rs.200 per question challenged,

NTA ICAR AIEEA 2021: How to download answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website – icar.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on ICAR (PG) 2021 – Answer key challenge

Step 3: On the new page enter the credentials and submit

Step 4: Access the question paper, response sheet and answer key

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge.