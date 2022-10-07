ICAR AIEEA PG 2022: Answer key released; here’s how to check

ICAR AIEEA PG 2022 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency yesterday released the answer key for Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination For Admission (AIEEA) PG 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the answer sheet at the official website — icar.nta.nic.in.

Candidates would require to key in their application number and password or via application number and date of birth to check and download the answer keys.

ICAR AIEEA PG 2022 Answer Key: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website — icar.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads ‘Display of answer keys of AIEEA – PG 2022’.

Step 3: Enter your credentials, either the application number and password or via application number and date of birth.

Step 4: The answer key will be available on your screen.

Step 5: Download and save the answer key for future reference.

Candidates can raise objections to the answer sheet by raising a challenge online on a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. Students can challenge the answer key till 11:50 pm of October 8. After all objections are analysed, the final answer key will be released on the official website.

This year, the two-hour long computer based test (CBT) was conducted on September 20. ICAR is the apex body for coordinating, guiding, and managing research and education in agriculture in the entire country under the aegis of DARE, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.