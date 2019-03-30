ICAR AIEEA: NTA to conduct exam online, applications to release on April 1

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the ICAR-AIEEA (UG), ICAR-AIEEA (PG) and ICAR-AICE-JRF/SRF (PGS) examinations on behalf of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research. The entrance exam will be held on July 1, 2019. The test will consist of a single paper in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The application forms for ICAR AIEEA will be released on April 1 on the official websites — http://www.nta.ac.in and http://www.ntaicar.nic.in. The candidates are required to apply online till April 30, 2019. The fees can be paid up to May 1, 2019 and the admit card will be released in the second week of May.

It is a national level entrance exam which is conducted once in a year.

ICAR AIEEA (UG)-2019: In this two-and-a-half hour exam, a maximum of 600 marks 150 questions will be asked. Similarly, ICAR AIEEA (PG)-2019 will be two-and-a-half hour exam, a maximum of 640 marks (160) questions will be asked.

ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF(PGS)-2019: This will be 180 minutes long and a total of 800 (80+720) marks with 200

(20+180) questions will be asked.

Eligibility for ICAR AIEEA UG:

Age criteria: The minimum age will be 16 years as on August 31, 2019.

Educational requirement: Candidates must pass the 10+2 or equivalent examination from a recognised board with PCM/PCB/PCMB/PCF subject combinations.

Minimum marks: General/OBC/UPS category candidates have to obtain 50 per cent marks for and 40 per cent for SC/ST/PC category candidates.

Appearing candidates: Such candidates can also eligible to apply but, they have to produce the proof of qualifying the examination.