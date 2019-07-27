ICAR AIEEA counselling begins: Check how to file choices, book a seat for admission

ICAR AIEEA Counselling 2019: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has begun the registration and counselling for online counselling at its official website, icar.org.in. Those who have cleared the All India Entrance Examinations for Admissions (AIEEA) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) are eligible to apply.

There will be a total of three rounds of counselling. But there will be only one chance to change the choice preference. The last date to fill in the choices by candidates is July 30, up to 11:59 pm. Based on choice and result, the seats will be allotted. The result of the first round of allotment will be declared on the evening of August 1.

Those who make it to the allotment list and wish to join the allotted college will have to appear for document verification and deposit a fee. After going through the process an admission letter will be released. Under the first round, the facility will be available from August 2 to 6, 2019 at the respective varsities.

ICAR AIEAA counselling 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, icar.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘merit rank and related downloads’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘applicant log-in’ on the left

Step 5: Log-in using credentials

Step 6: Fill in choices, submit

The second list will be released on August 8 and the third on August 17, respectively. Further, upgrading will only be permitted in the first and second rounds.

Those who clear the counselling process will be eligible to apply in agriculture and related courses in Agriculture Universities across India. In case of any query, candidates can contact at the official helpline numbers – 9058047576 and 9057-47433.