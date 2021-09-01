ICAR AIEEA admit card 2021 likely to release today, here’s how to download

National Testing Agency is likely to release the admit cards for the ICAR AIEEA UG examination on September 1, 2021. Candidates who will appear for All India Entrance Examination for undergraduate courses can download the ICAR admit card through the official website — icar.nta.ac.in. The examination will be conducted on September 7, 8 and 9.

Earlier, the AIEEA UG was scheduled to be conducted on September 7, 8 and 13, which has been preponed to September 9 after receiving representations from candidates.

ICAR AIEEA UG admit card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official site of ICAR mentioned above

Step 2: Click on ICAR AIEEA UG admit card 2021 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Check the admit card and download it.

Step 5: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates need to check their hall ticket carefully as it carry exam date, photograph and other details. After the NTA has conducted the exam, it will release the answer key followed by the result. Those who clear the exam and make it through the merit list will have to appear for counselling sessions.