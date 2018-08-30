ICAR AIEEA 2018 result updates, check here

ICAR results: Exams were held in August ICAR results: Exams were held in August

ICAR results: Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR, New Delhi) is unlikely to release the results of AIEEA 2018 due to Kerala High Court stay order. The entrance exam result was earlier scheduled to release on August 30 at icarexam.net. On August 21, the Kerala High Court stayed the declaration of results for three weeks as aspirants from the state could not sit for the test due to flood. The re-examination was held on August 18 and 19. The entrance exam was initially scheduled to be conducted on June 22 and 23, 2018.

Two candidates, Amal C T and Adarsh KC, had filed a petition that many aspirants could not attend the entrance exam held on August 18 and 19, when Kerala was experiencing heavy rain. The petitioners submitted before the high court that the ICAR even ignored the appeal by the state government and went ahead with the decision to hold the exam for courses in various institutes including Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) and Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT).

ICAR conducts All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) to Bachelor degree programmes in agriculture and allied subjects (other than veterinary sciences), at Agricultural Universities on 15 per cent of the University seats every year.

About AIEEA

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is an apex body for coordinating, guiding, and managing research and education in agriculture in the entire country under the aegis of DARE, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Govt. Of India.

