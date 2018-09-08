ICAR AIEEA 2018 result declared at icarexam.net

ICAR AIEEA result 2018 available at icarexam.net ICAR AIEEA result 2018 available at icarexam.net

ICAR results: Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR, New Delhi) has released the results of AIEEA 2018 exam today at icarexam.net. Earlier the entrance exam result was scheduled to release on August 30, however, on August 31, Kerala High Court stayed the declaration of results for three weeks as aspirants from the state could not sit for the test due to flood. The re-examination was held on August 18 and 19. The entrance exam was initially scheduled to be conducted on June 22 and 23, 2018.

ICAR AIEEA result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on ICAR AIEEA result 2018 link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details like your roll number

Step 4: The result will be displayed

Step 5: Download and if needed, take a print out

Two candidates, Amal C T and Adarsh KC, had filed a petition that many aspirants could not attend the entrance exam held on August 18 and 19, when Kerala was experiencing heavy rain. The petitioners submitted before the high court that the ICAR even ignored the appeal by the state government and went ahead with the decision to hold the exam for courses in various institutes including Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) and Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT).

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd