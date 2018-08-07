ICAR AIEEA 2018: Admit card released at aieea.net, check how to download

ICAR AIEEA admit card 2018: The entrance exam which was earlier scheduled to be conducted on June 22 and 23, will now be conducted on August 18 and 19 ICAR AIEEA admit card 2018: The entrance exam which was earlier scheduled to be conducted on June 22 and 23, will now be conducted on August 18 and 19

ICAR AIEEA admit card 2018: The admit card for the ICAR All India Entrance Examinations for Admission (AIEEA) 2018 has been released on the official website. All those who have registered for the same can download their respective call letters from — aieea.net. The entrance exam which was earlier scheduled to be conducted on June 22 and 23, will now be conducted on August 18 and 19. The test will be of 2.5 hours duration for UG/PG and 3 hours for Ph.D.

Soon, a sample test will be made available for all those appearing for the test in order to check their preparations and to give the candidate look and feel of the Computer Based Test (CBT). The date and time for the same will be announced later.

AIEEA UG is conducted for 15 per cent seats (100 per cent seats at NDRI Karnal, RLB CAU Jhansi and Dr RP CAU Pusa, Bihar) in bachelor degree programmes and for awarding national talent scholarships in agriculture and the allied science subject (other than veterinary science) in agricultural universities for academic session 2018-19.

AIEEA PG is being conducted for admission to 25 per cent seats (100 per cent seats of ICAR deemed universities and Dr RP CAU Pusa) in master degree programmes of agricultural universities and award of ICAR-PG scholarship/NTS (PGS) in agriculture and allied sciences for academic session 2018-19.

ICAR AIEEA admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for admit card

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The qualified candidates will then undergo a counselling. Candidates should keep their admit card safe till the completion of counselling and admission process in the allotted agricultural university.

