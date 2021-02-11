ICAI’s ARF to offer employability training for youth, launches accounts assistant scheme

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)‘s Accounting Research Foundation (ARF) — which has supported students to carry research in the areas of accounting, auditing, capital markets, fiscal policies, monetary policies etc — will now also offer training to make class 12 pass students employable. The ICAI has on Wednesday launched an accounts assistant scheme in this regard.

Under the scheme, students will be offered training to develop skill sets in the subject of accounting, tax compliances and related topics and to develop expertise on book-keeping, GST, and Income Tax compliances. Students who will clear this scheme will get the chance to intern with experience CAs, organisations etc. The experience gained by the students would help them to get jobs locally and through ICAI job portal, they will have ample career opportunities.

Read | ICAI launches international curriculum on CA Course

Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Singh Thakur — who launched the pilot project — said, “This Pilot Project of ICAI ARF is being launched initially for local youth of Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh. This scheme is going to help the students who are above the age of 21 years and will train the local youth for book keeping, GST filing, and understanding the tax procedures of GST. This is a major step towards employment of the local youth and the fee structure is also were reasonable.”

“The scheme will offer skill-based training and evaluation through a rigorous process controlled by ICAI ARF. The scheme may be offered jointly with an NGO/Trust, to mobilise youth at the ground level,” the ICAI said in an official statement.

Read | Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham offers full-time online degrees

CA. Atul Kumar Gupta, President, ICAI said “Education brings forth the treasure of life’s innate dignity and releases the capacity to freely shape the future. The importance of learning enables the individuals to put their potential to optimal use.”