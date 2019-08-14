ICAI topper Ajay Agarwal plans to create ‘Super 30’ for CA coaching

ICAI CA result 2019: It’s all in the family for Ajay Agarwal, who topped the CA finals with the highest marks in the last five years, following the lead of his brother Atul, who topped in 2018. The 22-year-old, who has scored 650 marks or 81.25% in the CA final result in the old syllabus as the All India Rank (AIR) 1 holder, hails from a middle-class family in Kotputli, Rajasthan and is the second of three brothers. The youngest sibling has appeared for CPT (first round of the CA exams) this year.

Son of a shop-owner, Agarwal said he dedicated himself to studies in the hope of better days. “My father used to have a shop in Kotputli. But, since my brothers and I would have to travel around 200 km from Kotputali to Jaipur daily for studies and CA internships, we shifted there and unfortunately, my father had to shut it down. We have seen bad days, but my mother (a housewife) has always taught us that only hard work can help us attain a bright future,” recalled Agarwal.

“Thankfully, my brother is working and can support our education,” added Agarwal, who will soon be joining his elder sibling’s firm.

Despite facing a financial crunch, gaining wealth is not the top priority for the ICAI CA final’s topper. He dreams of creating a coaching centre for underprivileged children. “I wish to create a ‘Super 30’ for students to crack the CA exam. There is a false perception that it is a difficult exam; one just needs focused practice. I, along with my brother, will train underprivileged people in our vicinity to join this profession. One day, we will be on the lines of Super 30,” shared Agarwal.

While his brother shot to fame for scoring the highest marks in the Audit subject (83 marks) along with attaining the top rank, Ajay has also scored highest marks in ISCA with a score of 94. He secured 5th rank in the foundation, 17th in IPCC and now ranks first across India in CA finals.

Sharing his preparation strategy, he said, “I used to devote two hours to revision daily. I always had a book with me, but in effect, the study hours were eight to nine hours a day. I kept my studies focused and prepared only from ICAI’s notes, without referring to extra books. This made my concepts clear.”