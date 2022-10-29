scorecardresearch
ICAI to organise career counselling programme on October 31

The programme will be held in physical mode at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium (KD Jadhav complex) to provide career guidance to students from class 9 to Graduation i

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will organise a pan-India career counseling programme on October 31. The programme will be held in physical mode at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium (KD Jadhav complex).

As per the ICAI release, the objective of the event is to provide career guidance to students from class 9 to graduation in order to enable them to take the best suited decision for their future. The event will be attended by the principals, teachers, parents, and students of various schools and colleges

“It is expected that around 5000 students will be attending the programme and approx. 1.50 lakh students from various schools/colleges will be participating in the programme at various locations across India,” the release states.    

