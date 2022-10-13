scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

ICAI to host placement programme for WFH jobs for women; check how to apply

Interested women members can apply for this placement programme at the official ICAI website — cmib.icai.org. All interviews will be conducted through virtual mode by the platform convenient to the participating organisation as per their roster.

ICAI placement programme, WFH, WFH opportun ities, ICAI women membersA member can consent for only three recruiting entity irrespective of the number of recruiting entities shortlisting her. (Representative image. Source: Unsplash)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is inviting applications from its women members for the institute’s first ever placement programme for flexi time/part time/work from home job opportunities. Interested women members can apply for this placement programme at the official ICAI website — cmib.icai.org.

All women members having membership on or prior to September 30, 2021 and not holding COP as on date are eligible to participate in this placement programme.

ICAI placement programme for women: How to apply for WFH opportunities

Step 1: Visit the official ICAI website — cmib.icai.org.

Step 2: On the home page, click on ‘Career Ascent’, and select ‘for member’.

Step 3: Then, key in your ICAI member number and password to login.

Step 4: Enter all the required details and submit the form along with the fees.

Step 5: Download and save the form for future reference.

Members who wish to register for the placement shall be required to remit a registration cum participation fee (non-refundable) amounting to Rs 1,000, plus 18 per cent GST.

Candidates should remember that a member can consent for only three recruiting entity irrespective of the number of recruiting entities shortlisting her. All interviews will be conducted through virtual mode by the platform convenient to the participating organisation as per their roster, the official guidelines state.

It is also important to note that once finally selected by any organisation and on accepting the offer by signing the offer letter of respective organization/ declaration form provided by ICAI, the member cannot appear for any other interview or accept job from the other recruiting organisation that have interviewed her in Career Ascent programme.

