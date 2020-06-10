ICAI to conduct exam from home for integrated course, applications process to begin tomorrow

The exams will be conducted online, and a webcam and good internet connection is a must. (Representational image) The exams will be conducted online, and a webcam and good internet connection is a must. (Representational image)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will conduct a home-based exam for its Advanced Integrated Course on Information Technology and Soft Skills (ICITSC), the institute informed in a recent circular. The two-hour exam will be conducted on June 21 from 10:30 am.

Those who wish to appear for the course can apply at the official website, icai.org. The application forms on June 11 and the final date to submit the same is June 13. This test is open only for the candidates who have cleared their Advanced ITT training requirements as on June 10 and have either passed final Old exam in November 2019 and could not appear in the Advanced ICITSS IT test or the candidates of final new exam in November 2019, the ICAI said in an official statement.

Since the exams will be conducted online, therefore a webcam and a good internet connection is a must. As per ICAI, the institute can shift the date of exam for some or all candidates depending on the volume of candidates. It is also highly likely that the exam can be held on more than one date. The details about the schedule will be intimated to the candidate in their admit cards.

The first-time applicants are excluded from paying the test fee, however, those who are applying for the test from second time onwards will be required to pay a test fee of Rs 500, if applying from India. Candidates from Dubai, who are not making their first appearance are required to pay $150. If appearing from Nepal, he/she can pay Rs 850.

Candidates who have been granted a physically disabled concession card by the examination department will not be required to pay the test fee.

