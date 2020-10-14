ICAI revises exam schedule again, check new dates

ICAI releases revised exam dates (Express photo by Abhinav Saha/ Representational)

ICAI CA November exams 2020: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has revised the dates for the November exam once again. “In view of prevailing circumstances; it has now been decided that the Chartered Accountant Examinations earlier scheduled from 1st November 2020 to 18th November 2020: now to be held from 21st November 2020 to 14th December,” the ICAI said in an official notice.

Earlier, ICAI had announced to postpone November 2, 3, 6, and 7 exams to be held on November 19, 21, 23, and 25 due to the Bihar elections. ICAI is also offering an ‘opt-out’ option for students who are infected with COVID-19 or have symptoms of the disease. These students will be allowed to carry forward their candidature “with a due carryover of all benefits already available to students including the fee paid and exemptions for next examination”. The next exams will be held in May 2021.

New dates of ICAI exams –

Foundation course exam – December 8, 10, 12 and 14

Intermediate (IPC) course exam for group-I on November 22, 24, 26, and 28 and IPC group II on December 1, 3 and 5

Intermediate course exam under new scheme group I on November 22, 24, 26, and 28 and group II on December 1, 3, 5, and 7

Final course under old scheme group-I exams on November 21, 23, 25, and 27 and group-II exams on November 29, December 2, 4, and 6

Final course exams under the new scheme: Group-I on November 21, 23, 25, and 27. Group II on November 29, December 2, 4, and 6

Insurance and risk management (IRM) technical exam on November 21, 23, 25 and 27

International trade laws and world trade group A exam on November 21 and 23. Group B on November 25 and 27

The two of the papers – paper 3 and 4 of the foundation examination will be of two hours duration. Similarly, elective paper – 6 of the final exam under the new scheme is of four hours. However, all other examinations are of three hours duration, the official notice stated.

“It is also decided that Intermediate (IPC) Examination under the old syllabus is extended to one more examination cycle student registered under Intermediate (IPC) Old syllabus can write their examinations up to May 2021 examination term,” ICAI said.

