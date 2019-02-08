ICAI result declared, Delhi boys top the exam

ICAI IPC CA result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the result for the result for the intermediate (IPC) old and new syllabus exams held in November 2018 on its website, icai.nic.in and icai.org. Candidates can also check their merit list from the same links.

Advertising

Shubham Malhotra from Delhi with 657 marks out of 800 has topped in new course and Arjun Minocha from New Delhi topped in old course syllabus with 519 marks out of 700. For intermediate old course 1.57 lakh students appeared in 410 centres and for new course 59,072 candidates appeared through 266 centres across India.

Read| ICAI IPC CA result LIVE updates

ICAI IPC CA result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, icai.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘IPC CA result 2018’ and select the respective syllabus you have attempted for

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear

Over 1.57 lakh candidates had appeared in the ICAI CA exams that were conducted in the month of November. The students of Intermediate Examination (old course and new course) can access their results on their e-mail addresses as well.

Advertising

To avail this facility, the candidates have to register their requests at the website — icaiexam.icai.org.