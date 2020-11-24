ICAI reschedules CA exams in Nivar cyclone-affected areas

A total of 4,71,619 students are appearing for the CA exams which started from November 21 (Express Photo/ Representational)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has rescheduled the CA November exams for the students hailing from cities affected in the Nivar cyclone-affected areas. The exams which were to be held on November 24 and 25 will now be conducted on December 9 and 11, as per the latest notice by the institute.

“It is hereby notified for general information that in view of heavy rains due to the Nivar cyclone and consequent disruption of normal life in some cities in the state of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (UT), the Chartered Accountants exams scheduled to be held on November 24 and 25, in Chennai, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Karaikudi, Kumbakonam, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Tiruvallur & Villupuram and Puducherry (U.T) stand rescheduled,” the ICAI said in an official notice.

The rescheduled Intermediate and IPC exams will be held on December 9 and the final (old and new) examination will be held on December 11, for the above-stated centres only at the same time. Admit cards already issued would remain valid for the rescheduled date, it added. “It is clarified that the schedule of examinations of all other cities shall remain unchanged,” said the ICAI.

The postponed CA exams include intermediate (integrated professional competence) exam group-I, paper– 2, business laws, ethics and communication and intermediate exam (group-I), paper – 2, corporate and other laws, and final (old) exam (group I), paper – 3, and final (new) exam (group I) paper – 3, advanced auditing and professional ethics.

A total of 4,71,619 students are appearing for the CA exams which started from November 21 across 1,085 exam centers. ICAI claims that the maximum students appearing on any single day would be approximately 1,52,000 students and the average comes to 147 students per exam centre.

For students who opted out, will have to appear for exams in January. The exams will commence from January 21 in all cities. Further, details related to the exam schedule and admit card will be intimated soon after the last date of the opt-out scheme, an earlier notification mentioned.

