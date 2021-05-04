ICAI reopens application window for May 2021 exams

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has reopened the application window for Chartered Accountants (CA) May 2021 examinations. The online application filling facility will be available from May 4 (10 am) till May 6 (11:59 pm) for the aspirants. The provision has been made due to the Covid-19 situation in the country.

The aspirants can apply for the CA exams till May 6 but they will have to pay a late fee of Rs 600. “The students may note that this is the last opportunity to apply for May 2021 examination application form online,” the ICAI had said earlier.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the institute has also postponed CA Intermediate and Final exams that were scheduled to be held in May. The CA Inter exams were to begin on May 22 and CA Final exam was scheduled to start on May 21. The new exam dates will be announced at least 25 days before the start of the examinations.

The ICAI has also extended the time period for commencement of practical training on or before April 30 to June 30, 2021, for appearing in the final examination to be held in November 2023. The decision has been taken due to the coronavirus outbreak and consequent lockdown in several parts of the country.