ICAI reopens application for CA December 2021 exams

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the extension of the last date to apply for CA exams 2021. The application window is being reopened for various exams including the CA final, intermediate and foundation exams to be held on December 2021.

“Considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation and in the interest of welfare & well-being of the students, to mitigate their hardship, it has been decided to re-open the online filling up of examination application form for Chartered Accountants December 2021 Final, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Foundation,” ICAI’s statement read.

Important Announcement regd Re-Opening of Online filling up of Examination Application Forms for ICAI Chartered Accountants Examinations December, 2021 for Two Days from 11th October 2021 12.01 A.M. (Mid Night between 10th & 11th) to 12th October 2021 (11.59 P.M. IST) pic.twitter.com/GwaZz0g7M3 — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India – ICAI (@theicai) October 7, 2021

The window will also reopen to apply for various post-qualification courses such as Insurance and Risk Management (IR) Technical Examination, International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT-AT) and International Trade Laws and World Trade Organisation (ITL & WTO), Part I Examination for two days from midnight of October 11 to October 12 with a late fee of Rs 600.

“The students may note that this is the last opportunity to apply for December 2021 examination application form online and there will be no such extension in time to come. The candidates are advised to note the above and avail this one-time special measure,” ICAI said.