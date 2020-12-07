ICAI relocates CA foundation exam centres in Kerala

CA foundation exam will be conducted on December 8, 10, 12, and 14. Express Photo by Arnab Mitra/ Representational

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has decided to relocate certain centres in Kerala for the foundation exams. A total of 15 CA foundation centres have been shifted as the exam schedule clashed with local elections in the state, the notification mentioned.

ICAI in its tweet mentioned, “Important Announcement for Examinees of Foundation Exams in Certain Centres of Kerala-ICAI Nov 2020 Exams-Change in Certain Exam Centres in Kerala for Foundation exams only due to local Election scheduled in those centres.”

The candidates can also appear at the exam centre with the already downloaded admit card. The foundation exam will be conducted on December 8, 10, 12, and 14.

The CA November exams is also being held from November 21 to December 14. Meanwhile, for CA aspirants, ICAI has allowed class 10 students to seek provisional admission to the foundation courses of ICAI.

