ICAI releases CA inter and CA final admit cards: Check how to download

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit cards for CA intermediate and final exams. Candidates appearing for the exams can now download their admit cards from the official website of ICAI — icai.org.

CA intermediate and final admit cards: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI — icai.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘examination’ tab.

Step 3: A new page will open up. To read instructions, under the ‘announcements’ tab, click on the link that reads ‘Intermediate and Final May 2022 Examinations Hosted’.

Step 4: On the same page, click on the ‘login/register’ tab and key in the required details — login ID and password.

Step 5: After you are logged in, click on the link for ‘admit card – May 2022’.

Step 6: Download and save your admit card for future reference.

Candidates must carefully check all the given details in the admit card to ensure there are no spelling or factual errors. Carrying admit cards to the centre of examination is necessary as candidates will be denied entry without their admit cards.

It should also be noted that this year, no physical admit cards will be sent to any candidate. Candidates are required to download and print their admit cards from the website.