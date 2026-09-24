ICAI releases CA Foundation, Intermediate January 2027 exams schedule at icai.nic.in

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the timetable for the January 2027 Intermediate and Foundation examinations’ timetable. The CA Intermediate examination will be conducted in two groups. The Group 1 papers are scheduled for January 2, 4 and 6, followed by the Group 2 examinations on January 8, 10 and 12, 2027.
The Foundation examinations will be conducted on January 3, 5, 7 and 9.
All Foundation and Intermediate examinations will begin at 2 pm. Foundation Papers 1 and 2 and all Intermediate papers will be of three hours, while Foundation Papers 3 and 4 will be of two hours.
There will be 15 minutes of advance reading time, from 1:45 pm to 2 pm, for all papers except Foundation Papers 3 and 4.
The January 2027 CA examinations will be conducted across 207 cities in India, including Delhi/New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow and Noida. The examinations will also be held at three overseas centres — Bahrain, Dubai and Kathmandu.
The ICAI examination application window will open on November 3. Candidates can submit forms without a late fee until November 16. Applications submitted between November 17 and November 19 will attract a late fee of Rs 600 for Indian and Kathmandu centres and US $10 for overseas centres.
Candidates will also have an opportunity to make changes to their examination city or medium between November 20 and November 22.
For candidates appearing from Indian centres, the examination fee for the Foundation examination is Rs 1,500. For the Intermediate examination, the fee is Rs 1,500 for a single group or Unit (except Unit 2) and Rs 2,700 for both groups or Unit 2.
The fee for candidates appearing from overseas centres, excluding Kathmandu, is US $325 for the Foundation examination and for a single Intermediate group, and US $500 for both Intermediate groups. At the Kathmandu centre, the fee is Rs 2,200 for the Foundation examination or a single Intermediate group and Rs 3,400 for both Intermediate groups.
Candidates appearing for the Foundation and Intermediate examinations will be allowed to answer their papers in either English or Hindi.
ICAI said candidates will be required to submit their examination applications online through its Self Service Portal (SSP). The Institute also clarified that there will be no change in the examination schedule if any examination day is declared a public holiday by the Central or state governments or local bodies.