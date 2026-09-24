ICAI releases CA Foundation, Intermediate January 2027 exams schedule at icai.nic.in

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the timetable for the January 2027 Intermediate and Foundation examinations’ timetable. The CA Intermediate examination will be conducted in two groups. The Group 1 papers are scheduled for January 2, 4 and 6, followed by the Group 2 examinations on January 8, 10 and 12, 2027.

The Foundation examinations will be conducted on January 3, 5, 7 and 9.

All Foundation and Intermediate examinations will begin at 2 pm. Foundation Papers 1 and 2 and all Intermediate papers will be of three hours, while Foundation Papers 3 and 4 will be of two hours.

There will be 15 minutes of advance reading time, from 1:45 pm to 2 pm, for all papers except Foundation Papers 3 and 4.