ICAI releases Advanced ICITSS exam schedule 2021, check details here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the schedule for Advanced Integrated Course on Information Technology and Soft Skills (Advanced ICITSS) exam 2021. The exams will be conducted in computer-based mode. The exams will be conducted on August 21, September 19 and October 23. Candidates can apply at – https://advit.icaiexam.icai.org

As per the notification, for candidates appearing in the exam on August 21, the application process will begin on July 25 and will end on July 29. To apply for the exam, candidates should have completed the Advanced IT course on/before July 21.

For candidates appearing in the exam on September 19, the application process will begin on August 30 and will end on September 3. To apply for the exam, candidates should have completed the Advanced IT course on/before August 19.

Candidates appearing in the exam on October 23, the application process will begin on September 30 and will end on October 4. To apply for the exam, candidates should have completed the Advanced IT course on/before September 23.

The computer-based test will be held at the 71 cities and two international examination centres namely Dubai and Kathmandu provided a sufficient number of candidates offer themselves to appear in the test

A candidate who is applying for the test for the first time will not be required to pay the test fee. However, those who are applying for the test thereafter, i.e. from the second time onwards will be required to pay a test fee of Rs. 500/- online through the payment gateway. For Dubai centre, the test fee will be USD 150 and for Kathmandu, the same will be Rs. 850/-.