scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, March 06, 2021
Latest news

ICAI relaxes requirement to undergo 8 months study period for CA November 2021 aspirants

ICAI CA intermediate exam: According to ICAI, the requirement relaxation is for students who had opted out from November 2020 and January 2021 intermediate exams

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 6, 2021 12:54:15 pm
CA exam 2021According to ICAI, the requirement relaxation is for students who had opted out from November 2020 and January 2021 intermediate exams. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

ICAI CA intermediate exam: The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) on Friday relaxed the requirement to undergo eight months study period for students appearing in November intermediate exam 2021. According to ICAI, the relaxation is for the students who had opted out from November 2020 and January 2021 intermediate exams.

 

Meanwhile, the dates of CA intermediate May exams have been announced. According to ICAI, the intermediate group 1 exam under the old scheme will be held on May 22, 24, 27 and 29, while group 2 exam on May 31, June 2 and 4. Under the new scheme, intermediate group 1 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 22, 23, 27, 29. and group II exam on May 31, June 2, 4, 6.

The final course group 1 exam under the old and new scheme is scheduled to be held on May 21, 23, 25, 28, while group II exam on May 30, June 1, 3 and 5.

Top Education News
Click here for more

For any further clarifications, the CA exam candidates can contact: Foundation candidates: foundation_examhelpline@icai.in Final candidates: final_examhelpline@icai.in Intermediate(IPC) candidates: intermediate_examhelpline@icai.in Help Line Telephone numbers: 0120 3054 851, 852, 853, 854 and 835 0120 4953 751,752, 753 and 754.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 06: Latest News

Advertisement