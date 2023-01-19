ICAI records maximum number of students participation in career counselling programme

This has made ICAI the first organisation to enter into the Asia Book of Records under this category. (Representative image. File)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has set the record for maximum number of students participation in super mega career counselling programme, with 1,60,648 candidates participating in the event.

The first drive of the super mega career counselling programme was organised on October 31, 2022 and the second drive was organised on November 26, 2022 by five regional councils and 124 branches of the ICAI. In these two drives, a total of 1,60,648 students participated, ranging from classes 9 till graduation.

Several principals, teachers and career counsellors also participated in this super mega career counselling programme. This has made ICAI the first organisation to enter into the Asia Book of Records under this category.

Meanwhile, ICAI had recently declared CA final and intermediate result for the November 2022 exams. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result at the official ICAI website — icaiexam.icai.org. The CA Final exams for group I were conducted between November 1 and 7, 2022 while for group B the exams were held from November 10 to 16, 2022. The Intermediate exams for group 1 were conducted from November 2 till November 9, while the exams for group II were conducted from November 11 to 17.