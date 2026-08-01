ICAI re-opens CA Final November 2026 exam application window: Here’s why, how to apply

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has reopened the online examination application window for the CA Final November 2026 examinations as a special one-time measure. Eligible candidates who could not submit their examination forms during the original application period can apply through the SSP portal starting August 1, till August 5 (11:59 pm).

ICAI said it observed that several eligible students missed the earlier application deadline due to confusion arising from the change in the examination cycle. The Council has therefore decided to provide another opportunity for such candidates to complete their examination applications. Earlier, the application window had remained open from July 6 to July 19, with a late-fee window till July 22.