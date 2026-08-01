ICAI re-opens CA Final November 2026 exam application window: Here’s why, how to apply

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has reopened the online examination application window for the CA Final November 2026 examinations as a special one-time measure. Eligible candidates who could not submit their examination forms during the original application period can apply through the SSP portal starting August 1, till August 5 (11:59 pm).
ICAI said it observed that several eligible students missed the earlier application deadline due to confusion arising from the change in the examination cycle. The Council has therefore decided to provide another opportunity for such candidates to complete their examination applications. Earlier, the application window had remained open from July 6 to July 19, with a late-fee window till July 22.
The November 2026 examination is among the first examination cycles after ICAI reverted to the twice-a-year CA Final examination schedule (May and November), replacing the earlier three-cycle pattern. ICAI said the transition led to confusion among some students regarding the examination form submission timeline.
Step 1: Visit the ICAI SSP portal at eservices.icai.org.
Step 2: Log in using the registered credentials.
Step 3: Complete the examination application form.
Step 4: Upload the required documents.
Step 5: Select the preferred examination city.
Step 6: Pay the applicable examination fee.
Step 7: Submit the application and download the confirmation page.
Candidates should keep their photograph, signature, category certificate (where applicable), certificate of service and other required documents ready before beginning the application process.
Separately, ICAI has also introduced a new online facility for surrendering exemptions, including permanent exemptions, through the SSP dashboard under the Exam Functions section. For candidates appearing in the CA Final November 2026 examination, the facility will remain available till September 30, 2026. ICAI said the online system has been introduced to make examination-related services more accessible and streamline the process for candidates.