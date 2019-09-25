ICAI protest: Rahul Gandhi backs students, says ‘demands justified’

A day after the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) refused to re-evaluate the answer sheets of CA candidates, Congress leader Rahul Gandi on Wednesday came out in support of students saying their “demand is justified”. The Congress leader also urged all politicians to stand in support of the protesting students.

Advertising

Thousands of candidates from several parts of the country were on a sit-in protest from Monday demanding recheck of the CA exam copies. The protesting students alleged discrepancies in the evaluation process. The ICAI had announced the CA results in August.

“Across India 12 Lakh CA students are fighting for their right to have their exam papers re-evaluated by ICAI. Given the widespread reports of errors in the evaluation of answer sheets, this demand is justified & should be supported by all political parties,” tweeted Gandhi.

Across India 12 Lakh CA students are fighting for their right to have their exam papers re-evaluated by ICAI. Given the widespread reports of errors in the evaluation of answer sheets, this demand is justified & should be supported by all political parties. #dearicaiplschange — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 25, 2019

The protesting candidates also took to Twitter demanding proper evaluation of the copies. “I am attaching certified copy along with suggested answer, my answer is point to point correct & it is of 8 mark question & dear @theicai gave me 3.5 Is this fair?? & ye sirf ek question me nahi or bhi question or subjects me hua he. #dearicaipleasechange,” tweeted a protesting student Chetan Gupta.

“I was given 8 marks out of 30, when my word to word answer is matching book as well as suggested. Shocking was when i noticed that Not a Single Pen mark of teacher on answers i have written.This shows blind marks as per their mood were given. #dearicaipleasechange @canacofficial,” another candidate Sachin Pawar tweeted.

Advertising

On Tuesday, the CA body through a notification, said that the Chartered Accountants Regulations allow correction of marks awarded in case of no marks awarded to any answer or part of it; totaling errors in step-wise marks awarded for an answer; wrong carry forward or its part of marks awarded to answer on the cover page of the answer books.

Earlier, the ICAI had notified that the answer scripts will be evaluated digitally from the next academic session in order to avoid variation in marks by various examiners and eliminate the scope of the totalling errors.