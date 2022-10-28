ICAI PQC IRM technical November 2022 exam schedule revised

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India today released the revised schedule for Chartered Accountant Post Qualification Course Examination – Insurance and Risk Management

(IRM) Technical Examination. Registered candidates can now check the revised exam dates at the official ICAI website — icai.org.

The exams that were earlier scheduled to be conducted on November 1, 3, 5 and 7 have now been postponed and will be conducted on December 14, 16, 18 and 20. However, the institute has also clarified that the exam schedule for all of the other examinations shall remain unchanged.

Important Announcement – Postponement of PQC – Insurance & Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination – November 2022 scheduled to be held on 1st, 3rd, 5th & 7th November 2022. The same will now be held on 14th, 16th, 18th & 20th December 2022.

— Institute of Chartered Accountants of India – ICAI (@theicai) October 28, 2022

Meanwhile, the institute had announced a few days ago that the CA Final group 2 paper 6 (elective) examination for Shimla city (Himachal Pradesh) has also been postponed. Earlier, the exam was supposed to be held on November 12. Now, the exam will be held on November 21 from 2 pm to 6 pm at the same venue. The postponement of the exam in Shimla has taken place due to the legislative assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh.

The six elective papers are risk management, financial services and capital market, international taxation, economic laws, global financial reporting standards, multidisciplinary case study.

Additionally, the Board of Studies of ICAI has also announced that the mock test series-1 for foundation course for the December 2022 examination will also be conducted from November 1 to 4.