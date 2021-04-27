ICAI postpones Final and Intermediate exams amid spike in Covid-19 cases

The new dates for the commencement of the final and intermediate exams will be released shortly by the ICAI. (Representational image)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India today postponed the final and intermediate Chartered Accountants examinations 2021 due to the ongoing Covid-19 second wave across the country. The final examination was scheduled to be conducted on May 21, whereas the intermediate exam was to be held on May 22, 2021.

Important Announcement regarding Postponement of the ICAI Chartered Accountants Examinations – Final & Intermediate Course which are scheduled to be held in May 2021 in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Detailshttps://t.co/kxxwWq86Oy pic.twitter.com/lI4ObzVBL5 — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India – ICAI (@theicai) April 27, 2021

The new dates for the commencement of the final and intermediate exams will be released shortly by the ICAI.

“Situation of the pandemic will be reviewed (Covid cases, MHA guidelines, Centre and State Government directions) and fresh dates to be intimated to the students. While doing to a notice of at least 25 days will be given before the start of the examination” reads the official notification.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of the ICAI for further updates.