ICAI postpones CA final exam due to clashes with UPSC

ICAI CA exam 2019: The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) has clarified the reason for the postponement of Chartered Accountants (CA) final examination to June 4, as examination centres will conduct the UPSC examinations on June 2. The CA final examination was earlier scheduled to be conducted on that date.

Advertising

“Postponement of Paper on 2nd June 2019 to 4th June 2019 was occasioned by the inability expressed by many exam centres to conduct the exam on that date owing to their holding UPSC exams on that day,” read the official notification issued on May 15, 2019.

The institute also mentioned that the paper on June 4 was postponed to June 13 to complete the Group I final examination before commencing og Group II papers. “Postponement of Paper on 9th June 2019 to 13th June 2019 was necessitated for the convenience of the common candidates of the Foundation Exam of ICAI and the Foundation exam of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, scheduled on 9th June 2019,” mentioned the official notification.

Further, the final course exam will be conducted on June 27, 29, 31 2019. Group II June 4, 7, 9 and 11, 2019. The final exam will now be conducted on May 27, 29, 31 of May and June 2, 2019. and group II of the final exam will be held on June 4, 7, 9 and 11, 2019.

The exams will be conducted over 139 exam centres across the country. Additionally, there are five foreign centres where the exam will be conducted.