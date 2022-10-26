scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

ICAI PCQ paper postponed; CA Final group 2 exam deferred in Shimla

ICAI has deferred two examinations, the PCQ examination across India and the CA final group 2 paper 6 for Shimla city (Himachal Pradesh).

CA Final, CA final exam, CA final group 2 exam postponed, CA Final group 2 paper 6 postponed, CA Final group 2 exam Shimla, CA Final group 2 exam postponed in Shimla, PCQ exam, PCQ exam postponed, PCQ exam postponed to DecemberICAI PCQ, CA Final Group 2 exam postponed: The PCQ exam will be held on December 14 and 16 (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi/ Representative Image)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on Tuesday postponed the Post Qualification Course (PCQ) examination– International Taxation Assessment Test (INTT AT) that was supposed to be held on November 1 and 3 has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. The paper will now be held on December 14 and 16 at the same time and same venue.

The notice further stated that there is no change in the schedule for other examinations.

Read |ICAI CA Final Admit Card 2022 Released: How to download, exam schedule — main FAQs answered

Meanwhile, the institute also postponed the CA Final group 2 paper 6 (elective) examination for Shimla city (Himachal Pradesh) only. The exam was supposed to be held on November 12.

The paper will be held on November 21 at the same time i.e. 2 pm to 6 pm at the same venue. The same admit card will be valid for the postponed exam as well. The date of examination in other cities remains unchanged.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cost of Living Crisis’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-October 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cost of Living Crisis’ or...
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...Premium
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi JinpingPremium
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi Jinping
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flightPremium
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flight

The examination has been postponed due legislative assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh.

There were six elective papers namely Risk Management, Financial Services and Capital Market, International Taxation, Economic Laws, Global Financial Reporting Standards, Multidisciplinary Case Study.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-10-2022 at 06:46:18 pm
Next Story

Pune: Ex-MLA Vinayak Nimhan dies of cardiac arrest at 59

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 26: Latest News
Advertisement