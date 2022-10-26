ICAI PCQ paper postponed; CA Final group 2 exam deferred in Shimla

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on Tuesday postponed the Post Qualification Course (PCQ) examination– International Taxation Assessment Test (INTT AT) that was supposed to be held on November 1 and 3 has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. The paper will now be held on December 14 and 16 at the same time and same venue.

The notice further stated that there is no change in the schedule for other examinations.

Meanwhile, the institute also postponed the CA Final group 2 paper 6 (elective) examination for Shimla city (Himachal Pradesh) only. The exam was supposed to be held on November 12.

The paper will be held on November 21 at the same time i.e. 2 pm to 6 pm at the same venue. The same admit card will be valid for the postponed exam as well. The date of examination in other cities remains unchanged.

The examination has been postponed due legislative assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh.

There were six elective papers namely Risk Management, Financial Services and Capital Market, International Taxation, Economic Laws, Global Financial Reporting Standards, Multidisciplinary Case Study.