ICAI opens registration for CA September, November 2026 exams; apply by July 19

Registered candidates will be able to modify select details in their application forms from July 23 to July 25, 2026. (AI Image)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has started the registration process for the Chartered Accountant (CA) September and November 2026 examinations. Eligible candidates can submit their application forms online through the ICAI e-Services portal at eservices.icai.org. The last date to apply without a late fee is July 19, 2026, while applications with a late fee of Rs 600 will be accepted until July 22, 2026.

Registered candidates will be able to modify select details in their application forms from July 23 to July 25, 2026. As per ICAI, the detailed instructions regarding the correction facility will be issued once the correction window opens.

ICAI exams September and November: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at eservices.icai.org.