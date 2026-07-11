ICAI opens registration for CA September, November 2026 exams; apply by July 19

Eligible candidates can submit their application forms online through the ICAI e-Services portal at eservices.icai.org.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 11, 2026 10:11 AM IST
ICAI opens registration for CA September, November 2026 exams; apply by July 19Registered candidates will be able to modify select details in their application forms from July 23 to July 25, 2026. (AI Image)
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The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has started the registration process for the Chartered Accountant (CA) September and November 2026 examinations. Eligible candidates can submit their application forms online through the ICAI e-Services portal at eservices.icai.org. The last date to apply without a late fee is July 19, 2026, while applications with a late fee of Rs 600 will be accepted until July 22, 2026.

Registered candidates will be able to modify select details in their application forms from July 23 to July 25, 2026. As per ICAI, the detailed instructions regarding the correction facility will be issued once the correction window opens.

ICAI exams September and November: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at eservices.icai.org.

Step 2: Log in to the ICAI e-Services portal using existing credentials or register as a new user.

Step 3: After clicking on the relevant examination link for September or November 2026, choose your course, whether Foundation, Intermediate or Final.

Step 4: Fill in the required application details.

Step 5: Pay the prescribed examination fee and submit the form.

Step 6: Applicants are advised to download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

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According to the examination schedule, the CA Foundation examination will be conducted on September 2, 5, 7 and 9, 2026. The CA Intermediate examination will be held in two groups, with Group 1 scheduled for September 1, 3 and 6, and Group 2 on September 8, 10 and 12, 2026. The CA Final examination will also be conducted in two groups. Group 1 is scheduled for November 2, 4 and 6, while Group 2 examinations will take place on November 9, 11 and 13, 2026.

ICAI CA Schedule

Last date to apply (without late fee)

July 19
Last date to apply (with Rs 600 late fee)

July 22

Correction window

July 23 – July 25

CA Foundation exam

September 2, 5, 7, 9

CA Intermediate Group 1 exam

September 1, 3, 6

CA Intermediate Group 2 exam

September 8, 10, 12

CA Final Group 1 exam

November 2, 4, 6

CA Final Group 2 exam

November 9, 11, 13

ICAI has urged candidates to carefully verify all information entered in the application form before submission. Those who need to make changes after submitting their forms can use the correction window during the notified dates.

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