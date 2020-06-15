ICAI offers opt-out, exam centre change facilities for July exams, here’s how to apply

ICAI CA exam 2020 exam change option at icai.org (Representational image) ICAI CA exam 2020 exam change option at icai.org (Representational image)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has offered an opt-out option for the students who are not willing to appear for the chartered accountant (CA) exams to begin from July 29. Stating that ICAI has been receiving mixed reactions on the pending exams and that the institute is committed to serving “even if one student wishes to appear in the examination”, the ICAI has left it to the will of candidates whether or not they wish to appear for these exams.

“Some students expressed concerns and anxiety on (the) likelihood of spurt in COVID-19, availability of examination centre, students/centre in containment zone, social distancing and sanitisation, availability of transport and accommodation facilities, loss of examination fee already paid and carry forward of exemption in case the student is not able to appear in the July 2020 examination. However, a large number of students showed their strong desire to appear in the examination as per the announced schedule,” the ICAI said in a recent notice.

Read | ICAI offers new-age, traditional courses free online; here’s a list

Students who have registered for the May exams (which will not be held in July) can opt not to appear for the exams. In such a case, the fee paid by them will be adjusted in the next cycle scheduled to be held in November. In case any extra payment paid, it will be returned to the student. Further, students will automatically be shifted and carried forward to the next examination (November 2020) cycle and this attempt (May 2020) will be treated as cancelled or not counted, as per the ICAI.

The student who opts out will, however, have to apply afresh for November 2020 exam cycle. The exam application process is yet to begin.

For those who chose to appear for the exams for the ongoing cycle, the ICAI has ensured that the exams will be held amid strict measures related to COVID–19. This includes thermal scanning, hand sanitisation, wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing and following other government guidelines, ICAI said. The exact status for these exams and precautions undertaken will be updated in the first week of July.

Read | In time of Covid, IITs looking at a semester online

Further, ICAI has extended the facility to change the examination centre for students opting to appear for exams. The online facility for seeking a change of exam centre will be available from June 17 to June 20, 11.59 pm. The opt-out link will also be available from June 17 to June 20.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd