ICAI offers new-age, traditional courses free online; here’s a list

As the traditional modes of education have come to a halt, several institutes have moved towards digital platforms to provide courses to their enrolled students as well as others. The Indian Chartered Accountants Institute (ICAI) is the latest to join the league. ICAI is offering courses at the official website, learning.icai.org. Some of the courses are unique and beyond the traditional role of CAs and most of them are for free. Here is a look at the most unique courses offered by the ICAI:

Blockchain technology and accountancy: It is one of the free certificate courses. It is self-paced. The course will give an overview of blockchain-related practices and how they can be used by accountants. The subscription is open.

Information system audits: It is another course which claims to upskill those in the profession. Those who are new to the industry or are interning can take the course to learn how to assist professionals in preparing reports. It also talks about the practical aspects of the systems audit engagement. This is also a free course and subscription is still open.

Forensic accounting and fraud detection: The certificate online course talks about new-age financial cries and ways to investigate and analyse financial frauds in the digital space or new technologies. Another similar course ‘early signs of fraud in the banking sector’ is also available which deals with the banking sector exclusively. Both courses are available for free and are enrolling.

Wealth management and financial planning: This is a 10-day course with around three-hours a day of lectures. Candidates will get a certificate on completion. It is available at a fee of Rs 4,720. The course will talk about financial planning, devising effective investment strategy, and the practical procedural aspects, a multidisciplinary financial consultant.

Traditional courses like auditing and assurance, cost and management accounting, income tax law, indirect law, audit assurance, advance audit, the principle of accounting among others are also available. These are 208 weeks long courses. All of these are being available free of cost.

